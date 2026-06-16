BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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17.06.2026 00:51:00
The Latest Way BYD Is Topping Tesla
China's juggernaut electric vehicle (EV) maker, BYD (OTC: BYDDY), has taken the world by storm over the past few years. Considering the automaker only stopped producing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in 2022, switching its entire product lineup to EVs and plug-in hybrids, overtaking Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in EV sales for the full-year 2025 was impressive. Now BYD is taking it a step further and outdoing Tesla in another aspect, one that was critically important to the latter's initial surge.One of the most valuable developments for the broader U.S. EV industry was Tesla's expanding Supercharger network. It was crucial as it helped reduce range anxiety, which was one of the biggest barriers to mainstream EV adoption. Building a reliable, expanding, and, maybe most importantly, fast-charging system quickly enabled early adopters to jump on board. It turned long-range EV travel into reality.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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