Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.05.2026 23:05:00

The SpaceX IPO Will Create a $75 Billion Spending Spree -- These 2 AI Stocks Will Win

The upcoming SpaceX IPO should make history. There are already ways to invest in SpaceX today. But these methods are largely buying shares that have already been issued. The IPO, meanwhile, will issue new SpaceX shares, meaning that the proceeds will go directly to the company's bank account, minus a chunk of underwriting and other miscellaneous fees.In total, the SpaceX IPO could net the company somewhere between $50 billion and $75 billion. That's a huge amount of new capital that the company should put to work almost immediately. SpaceX has huge visions for the future, everything from scaling up its massive Starship rocket to establishing a base on the moon. The rocket company could even look to build AI data centers in space.Expect all of SpaceX's IPO proceeds to eventually end up in other companies' pockets. This spending spree, which could total up to $75 billion, should directly benefit two AI stocks in particular.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
28.04.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
27.04.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.04.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.04.26 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 333,55 2,65% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische präsentiert sich stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnet Verluste. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen