Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.05.2026 23:05:00
The SpaceX IPO Will Create a $75 Billion Spending Spree -- These 2 AI Stocks Will Win
The upcoming SpaceX IPO should make history. There are already ways to invest in SpaceX today. But these methods are largely buying shares that have already been issued. The IPO, meanwhile, will issue new SpaceX shares, meaning that the proceeds will go directly to the company's bank account, minus a chunk of underwriting and other miscellaneous fees.In total, the SpaceX IPO could net the company somewhere between $50 billion and $75 billion. That's a huge amount of new capital that the company should put to work almost immediately. SpaceX has huge visions for the future, everything from scaling up its massive Starship rocket to establishing a base on the moon. The rocket company could even look to build AI data centers in space.Expect all of SpaceX's IPO proceeds to eventually end up in other companies' pockets. This spending spree, which could total up to $75 billion, should directly benefit two AI stocks in particular.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Steuervorteil in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe durch Profit Shifting - was das für Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie sinkt: Weniger Kranke in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.04.26
|Anleger in Alarmbereitschaft: Was steckt hinter der Registrierung von Musks Tesla-Aktien? (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|Deutschlands E-Auto-Ranking: VW überholt Tesla - Aktien im Blick (dpa-AFX)
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27.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie höher: Analyst sieht Verzögerungen bei Zukunftsprojekten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|333,55
|2,65%