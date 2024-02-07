|
07.02.2024 22:11:41
The Walt Disney Co Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $23.55 billion from $23.51 billion last year.
The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.91 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $23.55 Bln vs. $23.51 Bln last year.
