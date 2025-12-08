TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
|
08.12.2025 08:31:09
TotalEnergies announces the commencement of trading of its ordinary shares on the NYSE
Download the Press ReleaseParis, December 8, 2025 - TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) announces, as of today, December 8, 2025, the commencement of trading of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), replacing the listing of its American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).These ordinary shares trade under the same ticker symbol “TTE” as the one on Euronext and as the former ADR ticker.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!