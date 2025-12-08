Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

TotalEnergies Aktie

TotalEnergies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271

08.12.2025 08:31:09

TotalEnergies announces the commencement of trading of its ordinary shares on the NYSE

Download the Press ReleaseParis, December 8, 2025 - TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) announces, as of today, December 8, 2025, the commencement of trading of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), replacing the listing of its American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).These ordinary shares trade under the same ticker symbol “TTE” as the one on Euronext and as the former ADR ticker.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
