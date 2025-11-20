Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
20.11.2025 19:32:31
Vanguard VGIT vs iShares IEI: Understanding the Stability Behind Each Strategy
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) both target U.S. Treasuries in the intermediate maturity range, but differ on cost, yield, and subtle portfolio focus.Both the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) aim to give investors exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with moderate interest rate risk. While they share a similar investment universe, their approaches and fee structures create some meaningful differences worth considering for those comparing the two.Beta reflects price volatility compared to the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25