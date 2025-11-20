Strategy Aktie

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

20.11.2025 19:32:31

Vanguard VGIT vs iShares IEI: Understanding the Stability Behind Each Strategy

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) both target U.S. Treasuries in the intermediate maturity range, but differ on cost, yield, and subtle portfolio focus.Both the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) aim to give investors exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with moderate interest rate risk. While they share a similar investment universe, their approaches and fee structures create some meaningful differences worth considering for those comparing the two.Beta reflects price volatility compared to the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
