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WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901

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05.05.2026 06:30:16

VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee

05-May-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

“Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR”

Thomas Berden, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Group Executive Committee of VAT, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company. He will continue to fulfill his duties until early Q4 2026. Succession arrangements will be announced in due course.

“Thomas has been instrumental in managing the substantial challenges of our business cycles over the course of the last 5 ½ years. During his time at VAT, Thomas significantly strengthened and modernized the company's operational capabilities, leaving behind a strong team to execute the ramp and continue the growth path in the years to come. I wish him every success in his future career,” says Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT.

We thank Thomas for his commitment, dedication, and his valuable contribution to the success of VAT and wish him all the best for his future, both professionally and personally.

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Head Marketing, Communications,
Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vatgroup.com
Investor Relations
Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2321018

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2321018  05-May-2026 CET/CEST

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