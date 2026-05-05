VAT Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901
|
05.05.2026 06:30:16
VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee
|
VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
“Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR”
Thomas Berden, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Group Executive Committee of VAT, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company. He will continue to fulfill his duties until early Q4 2026. Succession arrangements will be announced in due course.
“Thomas has been instrumental in managing the substantial challenges of our business cycles over the course of the last 5 ½ years. During his time at VAT, Thomas significantly strengthened and modernized the company's operational capabilities, leaving behind a strong team to execute the ramp and continue the growth path in the years to come. I wish him every success in his future career,” says Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT.
We thank Thomas for his commitment, dedication, and his valuable contribution to the success of VAT and wish him all the best for his future, both professionally and personally.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2321018
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2321018 05-May-2026 CET/CEST
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