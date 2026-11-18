Verfora is acquiring a majority stake in the Polish pharmaceutical distributor Qpharma. With the acquisition of 51% of the shares, Verfora is expanding its distribution network to include a long-standing distribution partner and thus an established distribution platform. At the same time, the company is gaining an important partner along its own value chain and thus, alongside Austria, a second distribution network in Europe. The combination of strong brands, marketing expertise and local distribution know-how creates additional development opportunities for its existing consumer healthcare business.

Established distribution platform

Qpharma is a family-run company based in Poland that has been active in the healthcare market for over 20 years and generated sales in the low double-digit million euro range. The company specialises in marketing, promotion and distribution of prescription-only drugs, OTC products and dietary supplements. Qpharma has exclusive distribution rights for various brands in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Qpharma has built up an established market position in Eastern Europe and has long-standing customer relationships as well as extensive experience in marketing and distribution of healthcare products. The company has been working with Verfora for many years and is responsible for the distribution of various Verfora products, including Perskindol in Poland and the Czech Republic and, since 2025, Padma products in Poland.

Acquisition of a long-standing partner

The acquisition brings together Verfora’s brand and marketing expertise with Qpharma’s established distribution platform and expands Verfora’s value chain. Qpharma’s attractive distribution licences also offer further development potential. Following the acquisition, Qpharma will continue to be managed by the current CEO, Zbyszek Czop, and developed together with Verfora.

“Qpharma has been an important partner for our brands for many years with an excellent understanding of our products, quality standards and its customers’ needs. With this acquisition, we are further developing a successful collaboration and creating the conditions to make even better use of our combined potential,” says Stefan Wälti, CEO of Verfora.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.