Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
|
26.10.2026 12:22:36
Verizon Raises 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) said, for full year 2026, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.04 to $5.06, or 7.0 to 7.5 percent growth year-over-year, up from prior outlook of 6.0 to 7.0 percent. Postpaid phone net additions are now estimated in a range of 1.1 million to 1.2 million, up from prior outlook of upper half of 750,000 to 1.0 million, representing an increase of more than three times compared to 2025. Mobility and broadband service revenue is projected in upper half of annual guidance of 2.5 to 3.0 percent growth, with approximately 4.0 percent growth in fourth-quarter 2026.
In third-quarter, Verizon reported consolidated net income of $5.3 billion, a 5.2 percent increase year-over-year. Earnings per share was $1.25, up 6.8 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EPS was $1.31, up 8.3 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 billion, up 8.0 percent year-over-year.
Third quarter total operating revenue was $34.3 billion, up 1.5 percent year-over-year. Mobility and broadband service revenue growth of 2.9 percent was offset by a 9.0 percent year-over-year decline in equipment revenue. During the third quarter, Verizon delivered 406,000 postpaid phone net additions, a more than 820.0 percent increase year-over-year. The company added 137,000 postpaid net accounts, marking its best performance in over a decade.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Verizon shares are up 0.16 percent to $44.70.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.
|
25.10.26
|Ausblick: Verizon gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Verizon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Verizon-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Verizon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Verizon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|dailyAktien: Verizon Communications – Saisonaler Rückenwind (NewsTool)
|
14.10.26
|dailyAktien: Verizon Communications – Saisonaler Rückenwind (NewsTool)
|
11.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Verizon präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Verizon Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Verizon Inc.
|39,87
|0,34%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX mit Stabilisierungstendenzen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bleibt am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt derweil etwas zu. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.