WKN: 882807 / ISIN: US92532F1003

09.11.2025 04:14:40

Vertex Unveils Positive 48-Week Data For Povetacicept In IgAN And PMN

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) presented new interim data for its investigational therapy povetacicept (pove) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas. The findings were shared during a late-breaking oral presentation (SA-OR091) and stem from the ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 RUBY-3 trial.

Povetacicept is a recombinant fusion protein designed to inhibit two key cytokines—BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand)—which are implicated in autoimmune kidney diseases. In the RUBY-3 trial, adults with IgAN and pMN received subcutaneous doses of pove every four weeks.

The analysis included 21 participants with IgAN and 10 with pMN, all treated with an 80mg dose of pove. Of these, 17 IgAN and 5 pMN participants completed the 48-week study visit.

In the IgAN cohort, treatment with pove led to a 64% reduction in mean 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR), stabilization of kidney function with a mean change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of +3.3±3.1 mL/min/1.73m², resolution of hematuria in 90% of participants, and clinical remission in 53%.

In the pMN cohort, pove treatment resulted in an 82% reduction in mean 24-hour UPCR, eGFR stabilization with a mean change of -0.3±3.4 mL/min/1.73m², and complete clinical remission (defined as UPCR <0.5 g/g) in 40% of participants.

Povetacicept was generally safe and well tolerated across both cohorts. Adverse events were mostly mild or moderate, and no serious adverse events were attributed to the drug. The safety profile remains consistent with earlier interim analyses and shows similar tolerability between the IgAN and pMN groups.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

