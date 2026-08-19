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19.08.2026 07:01:05

Very strong second quarter of 2026

Geberit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Very strong second quarter of 2026

19-Aug-2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group achieved excellent results in the first six months of 2026 in a continuing challenging environment. The first half of 2026 was marked by significant volume growth, a sharp increase in direct material prices, sales price increases and substantial currency losses, as well as operating margins that remained at the previous year’s level. Net sales increased by 5.9% adjusted for currency effects and in Swiss francs by 2.8% to CHF 1,711 million. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 3.0% and amounted to CHF 529 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%. Earnings per share increased significantly by 7.9% to CHF 11.09; after currency adjustments, the increase came to 10.9%. For 2026 as a whole, Management expects growth in net sales in local currencies of 5 to 6% and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. The half-year report is available on www.geberit.com/halfyearreport.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of Inside Information

2385274  19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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