Very strong second quarter of 2026

The Geberit Group achieved excellent results in the first six months of 2026 in a continuing challenging environment. The first half of 2026 was marked by significant volume growth, a sharp increase in direct material prices, sales price increases and substantial currency losses, as well as operating margins that remained at the previous year’s level. Net sales increased by 5.9% adjusted for currency effects and in Swiss francs by 2.8% to CHF 1,711 million. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 3.0% and amounted to CHF 529 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%. Earnings per share increased significantly by 7.9% to CHF 11.09; after currency adjustments, the increase came to 10.9%. For 2026 as a whole, Management expects growth in net sales in local currencies of 5 to 6% and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. The half-year report is available on www.geberit.com/halfyearreport.

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