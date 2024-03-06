Vivity, the World’s Leading EDOF IOL, Reaches One Million Milestone

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today proudly announces AcrySof® IQ Vivity® and Clareon® Vivity extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) has surpassed more than one million implants worldwide. Vivity is the most implanted EDOF IOL globally.1* Alcon is the global leader in IOLs—every four seconds an eye is implanted with an Alcon IOL—and continues to innovate in this space to address patients’ unmet needs.5¤

"Reaching the one million milestone for Vivity, the world's leading EDOF IOL, represents a meaningful achievement in restoring distance, intermediate and functional near vision for people worldwide, enabling them to get back to doing and seeing the things they love,” said Mark Newson, Country Business Unit Head, Surgical Division at Alcon Canada. "Vivity offers patients who want less dependency on glasses a game-changing option with its monofocal visual disturbance profile, embodying our commitment to helping people live and see brilliantly.”

Vivity uses Alcon’s proprietary non-diffractive Wavefront-Shaping X-WAVETM technology, an advanced optical principal that simultaneously stretches and shifts light without splitting it—balancing quality of vision and maximizing range of vision.2,3 This unique mechanism of action is not refractive, does not introduce spherical aberrations and has ultimately expanded PCIOL access to even more patients.

Recent, large-scale real-world data underscores the impact of Vivity on patients across the globe. The Vivity Registry Study4+ demonstrates high patient satisfaction among several patient cohorts, as the vast majority of patients (92%) report they are satisfied with their sight8 and three-quarters of patients report no difficulty with their sight for everyday activities.‡ With Vivity, more than 91% of patients report no halos, glares, or starbursts.† Additionally, nearly 50% of patients no longer need glasses for near activities; this percentage increases to 66% for patients who received monovision.

Vivity is available in more than 80 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, South Korea, Spain, U.K. and U.S. Alcon offers a family of leading IOLs designed to meet the unique vision needs of patients, including Vivity and PanOptix®—the most implanted PCIOLs worldwide—as well as Monofocal and Toric options. PanOptix surpassed 1M implants in early 2022, and is the most implanted trifocal worldwide.5,6 For more information, please visit www.alcon.ca.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca.

References

Market Scope - 2023 Premium Cataract Surgery Market Report; 2023 IOL Market Report. Alcon Data on File, US Patent 9968440 B2, May 15, 2018. AcrySof® IQ Vivity® or Clareon® IQ Vivity® IOL Directions for Use. Reus NJ, Kooijman M, Perez-Vives C. Overall Visual Outcomes from a Real-world Study of Presbyopia-correcting IOLs in a Large Population. Presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Annual Meeting; 8-12 Sept, 2023; Vienna, Austria. Promotional Claim Supporting information PanOptix PC-IOL Family Product Code TFNT00. Alcon IOL Global Sales; Jan 2021- Nov 2022.

* Based on worldwide sales of AcrySof IQ Vivity® and Clareon® Vivity ® IOLs

•Presbyopia Correcting Intraocular Lens

+The Vivity® Registry Study was a multicentre, ambispective, non-comparative, open-label, non-interventional registry study conducted across 41 sites from eight (8) countries: Australia, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

‡CATQUEST 9SF, patients were asked: Do you have difficulty with the activities because of your sight? If so, to what extent?

8Subject satisfaction was evaluated with the Catquest 9SF Questionnaire. Statistic refers to ‘very’ or ‘fairly’ satisfied.

†Visual disturbances were evaluated by asking open, non-prompted questions about visual experience.

§IOLSAT: In the past 7 days, how often did you need to wear eyeglasses to see?

¤ Based on Alcon IOLs worldwide unit Sales, 2022

Please refer to the product direction for use for a complete list of indications, contraindications and warnings.

