Walmart Aktie

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WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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20.08.2026 13:23:01

Walmart Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.366 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $7.026 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $187.937 billion from $177.402 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.366 Bln. vs. $7.026 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $187.937 Bln vs. $177.402 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.62 To $ 0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3.00 % To 3.75 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.80 To $ 2.87 Full year revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 5.0 %

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