Walmart Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.10 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $161.51 billion from $152.30 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.10 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $161.51 Bln vs. $152.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.65

