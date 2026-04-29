Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
29.04.2026 15:20:41
Walmart Opens Milk Processing Facility In Texas, Set To Create More Than 400 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Wednesday celebrated the opening of its third owned and operated milk processing facility in Texas, which is expected to create more than 400 new jobs.
The milk processing facility is more than 300,000-square-feet and represents an investment of more than $350 million.
The state-of-the-art facility will source milk directly from the farmers and process and bottle a variety of milk options including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2 percent, 1 percent, skim, and 1 percent chocolate milk for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands.
The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the South-Central U.S.
In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading $126.77, down 0.64% on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26