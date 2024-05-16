16.05.2024 13:21:35

Walmart Stock Up 5% On Rosy Q2, FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the second quarter, well above analysts' estimates. It also maintained full-year 2025 outlook.

For the second quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.62 to $0.65 per share, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $159.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.23 to $2.37 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent. but now both at the high-end or slightly above the guidance range.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.36 per share on a revenue growth of 3.9 percent to $673.51 billion for the year.

