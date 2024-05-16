|
16.05.2024 13:21:35
Walmart Stock Up 5% On Rosy Q2, FY25 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the second quarter, well above analysts' estimates. It also maintained full-year 2025 outlook.
For the second quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.62 to $0.65 per share, on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $159.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.23 to $2.37 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent. but now both at the high-end or slightly above the guidance range.
The Street is looking for earnings of $2.36 per share on a revenue growth of 3.9 percent to $673.51 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Walmart-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus im ersten Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|59,40
|2,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.