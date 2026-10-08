Weyerhaeuser Aktie
WKN: 854357 / ISIN: US9621661043
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08.10.2026 21:48:48
Wayerhaeuser Collaborates With TimberHP For Wood Insulation
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, TimberHP, a U.S. manufacturer of wood fiber insulation, announced a strategic partnership with Weyerhaeuser (WY) to expand the availability of wood-based building products across the U.S.
Under the agreement, Weyerhaeuser will have U.S. commercialization and distribution rights for TimberHP's TimberBatt and TimberBoard wood fiber insulation products through the lumber and building materials (LBM) channel. TimberFill blown-in insulation will continue to use its existing distribution network.
TimberHP makes U.S.-made insulation from renewable softwood materials. Its products provide energy-efficient, low-carbon insulation for modern buildings. The partnership will use Weyerhaeuser's logistics, sales network, and customer relationships to expand product availability.
On the NYSE, the shares for Weyerhaeuser 2.13 percent up at $18.97.
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