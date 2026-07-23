West Pharmaceutical Services Aktie

West Pharmaceutical Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864330 / ISIN: US9553061055

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23.07.2026 12:19:33

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $154.0 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $131.8 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.4 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $872.3 million from $766.5 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $154.0 Mln. vs. $131.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $872.3 Mln vs. $766.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 2.14 To 2.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: 820 M To 835 M Full year EPS guidance: 8.85 To 9.05 Full year revenue guidance: 3.345 B To 3.380 B

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