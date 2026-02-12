West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $132.1 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $130.1 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.8 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $805.0 million from $748.8 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.65 To $ 1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 770 M To $ 790 M