Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
20.11.2025 11:25:00
What Every Chevron Investor Should Know Before Buying
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of America's largest integrated oil and gas companies. A descendant of the Standard Oil Trust, Chevron's corporate roots run deep. Over the past few decades, it has also acquired numerous well-known oil companies, including Gulf Oil, Texaco, and Hess.For investors today, however, what's most important is whether this blue-chip energy stock is a great long-term investment opportunity. This is especially true as crude oil prices remain under pressure due to supply and demand trends less favorable to the industry. Despite these headwinds, there may be merit to adding a name like Chevron to a long-term investment portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
