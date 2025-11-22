MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
|
22.11.2025 11:35:00
What to Know Before Buying MercadoLibre Stock
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock has been a top performer for years, beating the market in almost any time period. However, the company's not so well-known in the U.S., since it operates in Latin America. If you've been considering investing in this powerhouse e-commerce giant, here's what you need to know.MercadoLibre operates an e-commerce marketplace headquartered in Uruguay and serving 18 Latin American countries, including Argentina, where it got its start. It's similar to Amazon, and it has its own membership program called Meli+. It also has its own logistics network that gets deliveries to customers quickly. Same or next-day deliveries increased 28% year over year in the third quarter, although the total isn't as high as it has been in the past. That's because Meli+ members get to choose a delivery day that could be more convenient than next-day shipping.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)