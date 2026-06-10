Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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10.06.2026 18:23:00
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have nearly doubled over the past three years, lifting the company's market capitalization to about $2.6 trillion. Can the company keep up its momentum, helping the stock rise sharply again over the next three years? The answer arguably hinges on two things above all: whether Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing business, can keep growing at the strong clip it has demonstrated recently, and whether the enormous sums the company is pouring into artificial intelligence (AI) start paying off fast enough to justify them.Here's a close look at Amazon's underlying business, and where I think the stock could be three years from now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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