ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
02.11.2025 11:52:00
Where Will ASML Stock Be in 1 Year?
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor supply chain. It makes the machines that help chipmakers and foundries print advanced chips that power several artificial intelligence (AI)-focused applications, ranging from data centers to smartphones to computers to cars, among other things.The Dutch company has clocked respectable gains of 49% on the stock market in the past year, though it is worth noting that almost all of those gains have arrived in the past three months. ASML stock struggled for traction last year owing to various factors such as the ban on the sale of its machines to China, followed by the tariff-fueled trade war and the slower-than-expected recovery in certain semiconductor niches.However, the stock has picked up impressive momentum of late thanks to its improving 2026 outlook. But will it be able to sustain this trajectory over the next year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
