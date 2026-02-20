:be Aktie
Where Will Chipotle Mexican Grill Be in 1 Year?
Hungry investors aren't getting the satisfaction they need from Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The restaurant stock has fallen 36% in the past 12 months (as of Feb. 16). This is out of character for a business that was once a darling on Wall Street.Chipotle continues to deal with softer foot traffic at its stores, which has pressured the share price. But where will this consumer discretionary stock be one year from now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
