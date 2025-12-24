:be Aktie
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been one of the most reliable stocks to own in the retail sector and beyond over its history.The membership-based warehouse retailer has developed a winning business model based on selling high-quality bulk goods at bargain prices, and has established a reputation as a top retailer based on high customer satisfaction scores and strong renewal rates.Over the last ten years, Costco stock has jumped 430%, easily outperforming the S&P 500, but over the last year, the stock has struggled as its lofty valuation seemed to drive a sell-off, despite solid results. Year-to-date through Dec. 23, the stock is down 7%, and it's fallen more than 20% since its peak early in the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
