:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.11.2025 11:45:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most successful stock picks in 2025. Its stock has risen over 130% so far, although it was up nearly 175% at its peak.This gain follows other impressive returns in 2023 and 2024, but investors can't travel back in time and capture those returns. Instead, they need to shift their focus from what happened in the past to what will occur over the next five years.With a long-term mindset, investors can make the decision if this sell-off is a great buy-in opportunity, or if this is a healthy correction for a stock that has delivered jaw-dropping returns over the past few years.
