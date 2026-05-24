eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
24.05.2026 18:45:00
Where Will PayPal Stock Be in 5 Years?
After a miserable post-pandemic performance, a small number of stock pickers are finally turning bullish on PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Michael Burry (of Big Short fame) is one of them. And priced at less than 10 times this year's expected per-share profits of $5.31 in the shadow of the company's first-quarter revenue improvement of 7%, this interest is understandable. New CEO Enrique Lores may well be leading a turnaround that's not yet priced in.An honest look at where this online payments company and its stock are likely to be five years from now, however, isn't particularly exciting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!