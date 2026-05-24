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WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030

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24.05.2026 18:45:00

Where Will PayPal Stock Be in 5 Years?

After a miserable post-pandemic performance, a small number of stock pickers are finally turning bullish on PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Michael Burry (of Big Short fame) is one of them. And priced at less than 10 times this year's expected per-share profits of $5.31 in the shadow of the company's first-quarter revenue improvement of 7%, this interest is understandable. New CEO Enrique Lores may well be leading a turnaround that's not yet priced in.An honest look at where this online payments company and its stock are likely to be five years from now, however, isn't particularly exciting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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