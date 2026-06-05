Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 05:22:00
Where Will Tesla Stock Be in 3 Years?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have staged a powerful comeback. After sliding for much of 2026, the stock has rallied over the past several weeks to about $420 as of this writing, leaving it well ahead of where it traded a year ago. The rebound has tracked recovering profit margins and a pickup in Chinese sales, with the market also warming to the company's autonomous-driving ambitions.But a strong stretch for the stock doesn't automatically signal an attractive long-term outlook for shares. When thinking about the stock's potential, there's a lot to be concerned about. Tesla's core car business shrank last year, and the stock's price already assumes that self-driving software and robotics will become enormous profit engines for the overall company.So, where could Tesla stock realistically be in three years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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