Ceva Aktie
WKN: A0BKYT / ISIN: US1572101053
|
21.11.2025 20:33:34
Why AI Stock Ceva Was Sliding Hard This Week
This was a week to forget for Ceva (NASDAQ: CEVA) and its investors. The specialty tech company announced a new round of capital-raising, and the market didn't take the news well. As of early afternoon Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Ceva's share price was down by more than 22% week-to-date.After market hours Tuesday, Ceva announced it had priced a secondary share issue. The company is floating 3 million shares of its common stock at $19.50 per share. The offering's underwriters, a syndicate that includes JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan and UBS, have been granted an option to collectively buy up to 450,000 additional shares at the same price. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
