Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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29.07.2026 14:00:00
Why Alphabet's AI Strategy Could Backfire
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) has transformed artificial intelligence (AI) from a threat into a huge growth opportunity for its business. The market initially overreacted, believing that AI would hurt Alphabet's business and diminish the need for Google Search. Instead, however, Alphabet has incorporated AI into its results with AI overviews providing users with quicker access to answers.The strategy has worked tremendously well, with Alphabet's revenue continuing to soar even as use of AI chatbots has increased. But while it's been effective thus far, it does come with significant risks and could end up backfiring.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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