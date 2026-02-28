American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
|
28.02.2026 01:05:25
Why American Express Stock Plummeted on Friday
Deep personnel cuts at a peer financial services company raised concerns that American Express (NYSE: AXP) was vulnerable to disruption. Concerned investors sold out of the veteran credit card company aggressively, and as a result its stock lost almost 8% of its value across the day. That peer was a digital payments specialist (and, lately, institutional cryptocurrency enthusiast) at Block. Simultaneously with the unveiling of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report, the company announced it was laying off more than 4,000 employees, roughly 40% of its current workforce. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)