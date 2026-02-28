American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

28.02.2026 01:05:25

Why American Express Stock Plummeted on Friday

Deep personnel cuts at a peer financial services company raised concerns that American Express (NYSE: AXP) was vulnerable to disruption. Concerned investors sold out of the veteran credit card company aggressively, and as a result its stock lost almost 8% of its value across the day. That peer was a digital payments specialist (and, lately, institutional cryptocurrency enthusiast) at Block. Simultaneously with the unveiling of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report, the company announced it was laying off more than 4,000 employees, roughly 40% of its current workforce. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

