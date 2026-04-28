ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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28.04.2026 22:08:50

Why ASML Holdings Fell Today

Shares of EUV monopolist ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) fell on Tuesday, declining as much as 4.7%, before recovering to a 3.3% decline on the day.ASML's stock had peaked around April 14, at which point it had already risen 30% on the year. The company has had a strong run on the back of booming EUV machine sales, not only to leading AI chipmakers, but also memory companies that are now using the latest EUV machines.Last night, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that AI model firm OpenAI had missed its user and revenue targets. That sent virtually all AI infrastructure stocks into the red today, especially those that had been big winners this year-to-date. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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