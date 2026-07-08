Astera Labs Aktie

Astera Labs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A404AF / ISIN: US04626A1034

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08.07.2026 22:55:52

Why Astera Labs Stock Skyrocketed Last Month

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), an already-hot stock, had a scorching June that sent it to a new all-time high price. Several positive factors converged for the company, a maker of networking hardware and diagnostics for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure that is knee-deep in the AI revolution. News of a factory expansion, inclusion in an important stock index, and a clutch of positive analyst updates combined to send Astera up nearly 41% that month.On June 2, Astera announced that it was expanding its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab located in Taiwan. In its words, this will manifest in "deepening the company's engineering, operational footprint, and strategic coordination with customers and ecosystem partners in one of the world's most important semiconductor ecosystems." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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