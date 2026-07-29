Blackbaud Aktie
WKN: A0B9Q0 / ISIN: US09227Q1004
|
29.07.2026 20:30:26
Why Blackbaud Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB)) stock is seeing huge gains on Wednesday following the company's recent quarterly report. The software specialist's share price was up 20.5% as of 2:25 p.m. ET, even though the S&P 500 had fallen 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%. Blackbaud released its second-quarter results before the market opened this morning, reporting stronger-than-expected earnings even though sales came in below expectations. While the company reiterated its previously issued guidance, commentary from management has investors betting that results for the year could wind up better than previously anticipated. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blackbaud Inc.
|
29.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Ausblick: Blackbaud präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Montagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Blackbaud-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Blackbaud von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)