Boston Scientific Aktie

Boston Scientific für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 19:01:29

Why Boston Scientific Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of leading cardiovascular and medsurg (medical-surgical) technologies provider Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) are down 16% as of noon ET on Wednesday, following its fourth-quarter earnings report. Boston Scientific grew sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 16% and 14%, surpassing Wall Street's expectations. However, the company came up ever-so-slightly short of analysts' hopes for Q1 and 2026 guidance, sending the stock down today. After the stock doubled between 2023 and 2025, the market seemed to have Boston Scientific priced to deliver exceptional guidance -- and while its Q4 earnings looked great (to me, at least), its guidance wasn't "perfect" in the market's eyes.I believe the market's reaction to Boston Scientific's earnings is a bit short-sighted. The company:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boston Scientific Corp.

mehr Nachrichten