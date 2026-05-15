Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
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16.05.2026 00:17:44
Why Charles Schwab Stock Bumped Higher on Friday
On Thursday, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) held its annual Institutional Investor Day, and the following trading session, several analysts issued bullish updates on the stock. Aided by that tailwind at its back, Schwab's shares added nearly 2% in value on Friday.One notable aspect of Schwab's presentation to its audience was management's raise of certain guidance items. Specifically, it's now modeling annual revenue growth of 14% to 15% for this year, up from 9.5% to 10.5% previously. Net interest margin, a critical metric for many financial companies, is expected to be 3% to 3.1%, up from the preceding forecast of 2.85% to 2.95%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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