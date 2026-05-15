Charles Schwab Aktie

Charles Schwab für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.05.2026 00:17:44

Why Charles Schwab Stock Bumped Higher on Friday

On Thursday, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) held its annual Institutional Investor Day, and the following trading session, several analysts issued bullish updates on the stock. Aided by that tailwind at its back, Schwab's shares added nearly 2% in value on Friday.One notable aspect of Schwab's presentation to its audience was management's raise of certain guidance items. Specifically, it's now modeling annual revenue growth of 14% to 15% for this year, up from 9.5% to 10.5% previously. Net interest margin, a critical metric for many financial companies, is expected to be 3% to 3.1%, up from the preceding forecast of 2.85% to 2.95%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Charles Schwab

mehr Nachrichten