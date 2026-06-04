CIENA Aktie
WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095
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04.06.2026 20:05:11
Why Ciena Stock Is Plummeting Today
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) stock is rapidly moving lower in Thursday's trading. The company's share price was down 14.9% as of 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%. Before the market opened this morning, Ciena published results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended May 2. The networking technologies specialist posted sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and also raised its full-year guidance, but its stock is still losing ground.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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