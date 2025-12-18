Cintas Aktie
WKN: 880205 / ISIN: US1729081059
18.12.2025 17:23:42
Why Cintas Stock Is Rising Today
Leading uniform rental and business essentials provider Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) saw its shares jump 4% higher as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. Cintas is a 92-bagger since 1994 and kept the good times going, beating the market's expectations with its second-quarter earnings. Sales grew 9% during the quarter while earnings per share (EPS) increased 11%.Perhaps most importantly, management raised its 2026 revenue guidance from $11.12 billion at the midpoint to $11.18 billion, along with boosting its EPS outlook from $4.8 to $4.84.Cintas may be the epitome of a boring, steady-Eddie compounder. Providing uniform rental solutions, business essentials such as mats, mops, and cleaning products, as well as fire and safety items, the company has steadily grown in a highly fragmented niche. Now serving over 100,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada, Cintas operates a logistical network of more than 12,000 routes, delivering its extensive range of products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
