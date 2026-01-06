Constellation Energy Aktie

Why Constellation Energy Stock Slumped Today

A key subsidiary of Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ: CEG) is seeking new financing, and investors are not pleased about it. After that subsidiary, Constellation Energy Generation, announced on Monday that it was issuing debt securities, market players sold out of Constellation stock. This left it with a more than 3% loss on the day.In a regulatory filing, Constellation stated that it is floating $2.75 billion worth of senior notes, divided into four tranches.
