Corcept Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028
|
01.01.2026 00:21:08
Why Corcept Therapeutics Plummeted by 50% Today
No biotech wants to exit a year with a regulatory rejection. Unfortunately for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) and its shareholders, that's exactly what happened to the California-based company. As a result, the company's share price eroded by just over 50% in Tuesday's trading. That morning, Corcept announced it had received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which the regulator declined to approve its relacorilant. This is a hormone-blocking oral medication targeting hypertension (i.e., high blood pressure) secondary to hypercortisolism. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
