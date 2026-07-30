CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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30.07.2026 21:15:33
Why CoreWeave Stock Is Jumping
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock was up 23.5% as of 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 1.8% and 3%, respectively.CoreWeave, the fast-growing neocloud, is seeing shares rise alongside the entire market. After a brutal sell-off at the end of trading yesterday, the tech market is recovering behind a strong earnings report from the tech behemoth Microsoft. Its report, alongside Meta's, showed demand for AI compute is still while-hot. Microsoft said its cloud platform Azure grew by a whopping 43% year over year behind continued AI demand. The company is scaling rapidly and relying heavily on leasing, signing more than $130 billion in new data center leases during the quarter. That's a jump of over two-thirds from the previous quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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