Why Did Infosys Stock Pop on Thursday?

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock jumped 6.6% through 2 p.m. ET Thursday -- not because of anything Infosys did, but because of what rival IT consultant Accenture (NYSE:ACN) just reported.

Heading into Accenture's Q4 earnings report this morning, analysts expected Accenture to report a $3.19 per share profit on just over $18 billion in quarterly sales. In fact, Accenture earned $3.29 per share on $18.7 billion in sales -- beating on both top and bottom lines.

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