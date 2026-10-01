Infosys Aktie
WKN: 919668 / ISIN: US4567881085
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01.10.2026 20:27:05
Why Did Infosys Stock Pop on Thursday?
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock jumped 6.6% through 2 p.m. ET Thursday -- not because of anything Infosys did, but because of what rival IT consultant Accenture (NYSE:ACN) just reported.
Heading into Accenture's Q4 earnings report this morning, analysts expected Accenture to report a $3.19 per share profit on just over $18 billion in quarterly sales. In fact, Accenture earned $3.29 per share on $18.7 billion in sales -- beating on both top and bottom lines.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infosys Ltd Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.25 ADRs
|17 390,00
|0,99%
|Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
|10,05
|0,00%