WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

14.01.2026 19:13:58

Why Eli Lilly Stock Gained 39.2% In 2025

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) jumped 39.2% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drugmaker is seeing soaring sales due to its blockbuster weight loss products called Zepbound and Mounjaro, as well as a pipeline of other drugs. It has just surpassed a market cap of $1 trillion, making it the 12th largest company in the world.Here's why Eli Lilly stock was soaring in 2025, and whether it is a buy right now at a trillion-dollar market cap. The weight-loss drug revolution is here. By countering cravings metabolically, these drugs have helped curb the troubling trend of obesity in the United States, a pandemic that has been raging for decades. Obesity rates have peaked in the country since 2022 and have fallen ever since.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
