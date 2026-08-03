IMAX Aktie

IMAX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097

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03.08.2026 23:33:33

Why IMAX Stock Soared on Monday

With The Odyssey continuing to draw huge audiences, IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is having quite the blockbuster summer as a company. The big-screen operator and film exhibition tech specialist said the movie lifted it to the top-grossing month in its history. What's more, another hit release will swing across its large-format screens in the coming days.With that one-two punch of encouraging news, IMAX's shares closed Monday almost 7% higher.Thanks in no small part to the huge-budget Christopher Nolan epic, IMAX's box-office revenue hit $257 million in July, which was a meaty 47% higher than its previous monthly all-time high. The Odyssey's IMAX ticket sales totaled $221 million for the month. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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