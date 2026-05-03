Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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03.05.2026 12:30:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Plummeted This Week
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock got hit with a big pullback this week following the company's first-quarter results. The tech giant's share price fell 9.8% across the stretch despite the S&P 500 gaining 0.9% over the same period and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.1%. Meta published its Q1 results after the market closed on April 29 and actually reported sales and earnings for the period that exceeded Wall Street's forecasts. Despite delivering topline and bottom-line performance that beat the average analyst estimates, there were elements contained in the report that caused investors to move out of the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Meta-Aktie verliert dennoch deutlich: Gewinn und Umsatz legen zu - Erhöhung der KI-Ausgaben verunsichert (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Meta auf 865 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|521,90
|-8,92%