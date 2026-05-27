Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.05.2026 00:45:21
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is rolling out a paid tier for its hugely popular social media sites, and investors were clearly happy about the news. They piled into the Facebook owner's stock on Wednesday, sending it to a nearly 4% gain that trading session.Appropriately, in a post on Meta's Instagram, the social media titan's head of product, Naomi Gleit, announced that its pilot Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus are being expanded globally. Users opting for those paid tiers will pay $3.99 per month for both Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus; WhatsApp Plus will set them back $2.99. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|551,90
|1,12%
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