Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
28.05.2026 21:08:02
Why Microsoft Stock Is Surging Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is seeing significant bullish momentum in Thursday's trading. The tech giant's share price was up 3.4% as of 3:05 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively, at the same point in the day's trading. The stock has been up as much as 4.1% earlier in the daily session. Microsoft is gaining ground today in response to positive analyst coverage of the company's cloud infrastructure opportunities, potential opportunities in the defense services space, and reports that the company is poised to unveil a new coding model in the near future. Despite the gains for the stock, its share price is still down roughly 12% year to date as of this writing. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
20:04
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: nachmittags Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26