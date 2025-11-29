Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
29.11.2025 17:52:37
Why Nebius Stock Rallied This Week
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been one of the artificial intelligence (AI) stocks investors have piled into in the last six months. Shares have soared 140% in that time. Yet it is trading 30% below recent highs as fears grew that AI infrastructure spending has increased too far, too fast. That sell-off reversed course this week, though, with Nebius shares rallying 14%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The question now is which camp of investors will be right -- those that say AI spending is a house of cards, or those that think there is plenty of runway left. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
