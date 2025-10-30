Omnicell Aktie
WKN: 632313 / ISIN: US68213N1090
|
30.10.2025 23:45:37
Why Omnicell Stock Crushed the Market Today
Healthcare tech company Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) was quite the picture of health on Thursday, at least as far as its equity was concerned. An encouraging quarterly earnings report sent its shares heading steeply uphill, to the point where they finished the trading day with an almost 14% gain in price. That looked especially good next to the 1% drop of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) that session. Revenue for Omnicell in its third quarter amounted to $311 million, notching the company a 10% gain in the key line item. Going in the opposite direction was net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which slid to $24 million ($0.51 per share) from the year-ago profit of $26 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
