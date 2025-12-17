Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
17.12.2025 20:31:18
Why Oracle Stock Is Sinking Once Again
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are down 5.1% as of 2:31 p.m. ET today. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 1% and 1.5%, respectively. Oracle has reportedly failed to secure financing from Blue Owl Capital to fund the construction of a new data center, extending a multi-day sell-off following last week's earnings.Oracle will now have to look elsewhere to find the $10 billion it needs to fund the construction of a new data center in Michigan. Blue Owl has been a major partner in financing Oracle's artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions thus far, making the missed deal all the more concerning to investors, as it adds to the narrative that Oracle is a credit risk. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
