QUALCOMM Aktie

QUALCOMM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

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30.04.2026 20:04:18

Why Qualcomm Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

Already recovering from a steep sell-off suffered during the first calendar quarter of the year, an encouraging quarterly update sent Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares soaring today. Indeed, with Thursday's 15.1% gain, as of 2:03 p.m. ET Thursday, this stock is now up 45% from its early April low.While the news and numbers behind the rally are bullish, don't be surprised if profit-taking cools this rally off for a short while, allowing the buyers as well as the sellers to regroup. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be a buying opportunity.Qualcomm turned $10.6 billion worth of revenue into a per-share profit of $2.65 for the three months ending in March. While those numbers are down 2% and 7% year over year (respectively), each also topped analysts' consensus expectations for a top line of $10.56 billion and profits of $2.55 per share. As is usually the case, handsets accounted for the lion's share of the company's results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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02.05.24 QUALCOMM Neutral UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs 21 190,00 3,21% Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
QUALCOMM Inc. 152,98 14,40% QUALCOMM Inc.

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