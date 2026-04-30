QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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30.04.2026 20:04:18
Why Qualcomm Stock Is Soaring on Thursday
Already recovering from a steep sell-off suffered during the first calendar quarter of the year, an encouraging quarterly update sent Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares soaring today. Indeed, with Thursday's 15.1% gain, as of 2:03 p.m. ET Thursday, this stock is now up 45% from its early April low.While the news and numbers behind the rally are bullish, don't be surprised if profit-taking cools this rally off for a short while, allowing the buyers as well as the sellers to regroup. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be a buying opportunity.Qualcomm turned $10.6 billion worth of revenue into a per-share profit of $2.65 for the three months ending in March. While those numbers are down 2% and 7% year over year (respectively), each also topped analysts' consensus expectations for a top line of $10.56 billion and profits of $2.55 per share. As is usually the case, handsets accounted for the lion's share of the company's results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
|21 190,00
|3,21%
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|152,98
|14,40%